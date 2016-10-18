The Inter-agency Council on Traffic (i-Act) and the Metro Manila Council (MMC) have agreed to extend coding hours by one hour effective November 1, or five days after a resolution signed by Metro Manila mayors.

In a statement on Monday, the council also expanded the “ no window hours” policy for coded vehicles by one hour.

From the existing 7am to 7pm, coding hours will run from 7am to 8pm The “no window hours” scheme for coded vehicles shall also cover all radial roads (R1 to R10) and circumferential roads (C1 to C6) in Metro Manila.

The extended coding hours and expanded coverage of the “no window hours” policy seek to reduce traffic on national roads in Metro Manila.

The “no window hours” policy was implemented in EDSA, C5, Mandaluyong, Roxas Blvd., Alabang-Zapote Road, Las Pi?as, and Makati. DMS