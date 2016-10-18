Working to extend his stay in the United Arab Emirates led Filipinos to inform police a suspected drug kingpin was in their country. On Monday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced that Rolando “Kerwin” Espinosa Jr was arrested by police in Abu Dhabi

PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Abu Dhabi police captured Espinosa around 2 am.

Dela Rosa said the younger Espinosa went to Abu Dhabi from Malaysia after a Philippine court issued a warrant for his arrest.

While in Abu Dhabi, he went to a travel agency and tried to stay longer in UAE as he could be arrested for overstaying. Filipinos noticed this was the man was being hunted by Philippine authorities.

"He was working for his extension. That what did him," said Dela Rosa.

Espinosa, son of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr., is included in President Rodrigo Duterte list of suspected narco-politicians. He is allegedly a big-time drug trafficker with eastern Visayas as his base of operations.

There were reports Espinosa fled to Malaysia before his father, who allegedly protected him, surrendered to Dela Rosa last August. The elder Espinosa is detained at the Leyte provincial jail for possessing illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Espinosa said some OFWs told the police “Kerwin” has been staying in a building near them.

Acting on the information, Dela Rosa sent a 3-man team led by Anti-Illegal Drugs Group director Senior Superintendent Albert Ignatius Ferro which coordinated with the Abu Dhabi police.

Documents, including the arrest warrant, are being worked out by Ferro for Espinosa's transfer to Philippine authorities.

Dela Rosa could not say when Espinosa will be brought back to the country.

He joked that Espinosa should not commit suicide as it would put the police in a negative light.

"He might jump off from the plane and then the police will be accused of pushing him," Dela Rosa said. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS