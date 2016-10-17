President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said he will follow the decision of Supreme Court whether the late President Ferdinand Marcos can be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Speaking at the Davao International Airport, Duterte said the Supreme Court interprets the law and decides which of the public interest to serve.

But Duterte maintained his stand there is a law allowing the burial of the late President.

“My position is as long as there is that law, it should be followed,” he said.

In the matter of Marcos’ medals and heroism, Duterte said it is not the issue and it should be resolved maybe in the generations to come.

Duterte said due to the issue, people alienated almost the entire Ilocano people which the county should not do because we are all Filipinos.

The Supreme Court is set to decide on Tuesday, October 18 on the seven petitions filed stopping the burial of Marcos after extending a status quo ante order. Ella Dionisio/DMS