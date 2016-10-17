At least three people were reported died while four are missing as a powerful typhoon hit parts of central and northern Philippines on Sunday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

As of 6pm, the council is verifying if the deaths are all related to Typhoon Karen even as three fishermen from Bicol and one diver in Batangas were reported missing.

A new typhoon with international name Haima located east of Visayas is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility Monday afternoon and will likely make a land fall over northern Luzon.

Around 100 mountaineers were also rescued after being stranded at Mt. Tarak in Mariveles, Bataan, and Mt. Pulag in Benguet while nine teachers were rescued in Sulangan, Catbalogan City after their service vessel capsized.

The disaster risk reduction council said a total 2,552 families or 12,496 individuals in four regions were in evacuation areas.

A total of six road sections in Ifugao, Catanduanes, Albay, and Camarines Sur are not passable due to flooding and landslides. 12 towns in Quezon Province, 6 towns in Camarines Sur, 2 towns in Sorsogon and Catanduanes are suffering from power outage

Crop damage was estimated at P53,475,082.37 million, where P23,739,316.12 were estimated for rice and P29,735,766.25 for corn.

Gates of the Magat, San Roque, and Angat Dams were opened as it reached spilling levels..

Classes in all levels in Muntinlupa City, Pangasinan, Sasmuan and Masantol in Pampanga; Calumpit, Guiginto and La Consolacion University in Bulacan; Cagayan, Bataan and Nueva Ecija, including government offices are suspended. Pre-school to high school in Malolos, Bulacan and Tarlac while elementary to high school in Guagua, Pampanga and Nueva Vizcaya are suspended.

As of 6pm, a total of 46 domestic flights and 24 international flights were cancelled.

State weather forecasting agency said Typhoon Karen was last spotted at 260 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales with maximum winds of 130 kph and gusts up to 200 kph.

It is forecast to move west northwest at 24 kph. Ella Dionisio/DMS