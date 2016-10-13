The Philippine government waiting for a reply from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights special rapporteur on an invitation to come to the country to look into the alleged extrajudicial killings, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

"Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the Palace has sent the invitation to UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard and is awaiting her response," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a press briefing.

Medialdea has sent a two-page letter dated September 26, 2016 to Callamard, UN special rapporteur, inviting her to visit the Philippines .

"The Philippines has been in the international limelight since the assumption of office of President Rodrigo R. Duterte last July 1, 2016 due to the number of drug-related killings which his critics and detractors term 'extrajudicial.' Maybe, it is appropriate for us to recall the President's pronouncement in his inaugural speech that the sale, use and proliferation of illegal drugs shall be stopped by 'all means that the law allows'," Medialdea said in the letter.

"It is in this context that we invite you to visit our country and see for yourself whether or not the criticisms are legally and factually sound," he added.

He said the government expects Callamard to look into the circumstances of the killing of the policemen during legitimate drug operations. At least 3,500 have been killed since anti-drug operations was started by Duterte on June 30. More than half, police said, are done outside of law enforcement operations.

"That way, your picture of the enormity and gravity of our problem, and the audacity of drug personalities can be places on accurate perspective," he said.

In her Twitter account, Callamard said she welcomed “Media report of invitation to visit # Philippines to investigate #EJE ( extrajudicial executions). Waiting for the letter & confirmation by official channels.”

"Since it is this administration that is maligned as being behind these extrajudicial killings, due process requires that the President of the Philippine Republic, be given the opportunity to propound his own questions which have been nagging him for some time. The right to be heard is a great principle which every nation recognizes," Medialdea added.

He said Duterte should also be given a chance to propound his own questions.

"After all, the party charged is entitled to know the motive for the investigation, and why the focus is on the Philippines when there are other nations responsible for the death of innocent and defenseless individuals elsewhere in the world. Those are extrajudicial killings too, are they not?," he said.

Medialdea also said in the letter it would be best to put everyone to whom questions are directed to swear under oath answers or responses they give are the truth. Celerina Monte/DMS