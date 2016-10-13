President Rodrigo Duterte’s comparative trust rating registered 86 percent in September from 91 percent in July but this is “only marginal changes in presidential trust ratings occur between July and September 2016,” said private pollster Pulse Asia on Wednesday.

Pulse Asia , research director of Pulse Asia, said in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun that the result is “not a significant decline given the error margin of the survey.”

“We need a difference of 7 points to call it a significant decline,” said Tabunda.

But “ambivalence toward presidential performance is more pronounced than outright disapproval (11 percent versus 3 percent),” added Pulse Asia in its website.

Pulse Asia called the survey its Ulat ng Bayan and is the first time that Duterte is “being performance rated.”

Duterte obtained a performance rating of 93 percent in Mindanao , followed by 88 percent in Visayas, Balance of Luzon 84 percent and National Capitol Region 80 percent.

Across income classes, those in class D and E gave Duterte an 88 percent rating. The ABC income class posted an 85 percent rating.

For trust ratings, Duterte got his highest rating of 96 percent in Mindanao followed by Visayas with 86. National Capitol Region got 82 percent while the Balance of Luzon got 81 percent. DMS