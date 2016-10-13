President Rodrigo Duterte's economic managers have a rejected proposal for a two-year moratorium on the conversion of agricultural lands and a call for the P125 across-the-board wage increase.

In an interview at the sidelines of the Philippine Business Conference and Expo on Wednesday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the economic team has sent to Malacanang its position paper to halt the proposal of the Department of Agrarian Reform for the land conversion moratorium.

"We are trying to prevent that (moratorium) from happening," Pernia said, noting they have a wide support on their position.

Pernia said even the call for P125 across-the-board wage hike would not pass.

"We already talked to (Labor) Secretary (Silvestre) Bello (III). He agreed with our position," he said.

Labor Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod, former representative of left-leaning Anakpawis party-list group, has been pushing for a P125 wage hike.

Business groups said this wage hike will result to higher unemployment rate while NEDA said it would also be inflationary.

Among Cabinet members against the proposal of DAR Secretary Rafael Mariano were Pernia, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and Vice President Leni Robredo, also chairperson of the Housing Urban Development Coordinating Council.

Pernia, also director general of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), said they got the support of the business groups, such as the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other economists.

Asked on the likelihood Duterte would consider their opposition on DAR's proposal, he said, "high." Pernia said only DAR was pushing for a moratorium.

Mariano is a former chairperson of the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, a left-leaning organization.

Some businessmen earlier said approving the moratorium on the land conversion threatens investments, noting land outside Metro Manila and other urban areas in the country were practically agricultural.

Pernia said if the moratorium would be approved, it would affect infrastructure development and housing projects. "It will delay projects," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS