The first of 10 Multi-Role Response Vessels (MRRV) from Japan was commissioned to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) during its 115th anniversary at South Harbor on Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte was guest of honor and speaker. The ceremony was attended by PCG Commandant Rear Admiral William Melad, commander of the Japanese vessel called BRP Tubbataha, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhide Ishikawa and Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade and other officials.

Ishikawa said Duterte’s visit this month will enhance further “this friendship”, ranging from peace and security, fight terrorism, economic development such as infrastructure and people to people exchanges.

“The BRP Tubbataha is a great symbol of friendship between Japan and the Philippines ,” Ishikawa said in his speech. BRP Tubbataha is a developed version of Japan ’s Bizan-class patrol vessel.

“I would like to complete my remarks, that we are one together to further deepen our strong relations,” Ishikawa said.

Duterte, Ishikawa and other officials toured the BRP Tubbataha that was docked beside the PCG headquarters in Pier 15 at South Harbor .

In his speech, Duterte expressed his gratitude to Japanese government.

“Let me start by giving our sense of gratitude to the Japanese Ambassador Ishikawa, for our heartfelt thanks for giving us the ships. Some are here, others are coming, and your desire to help the Philippines ,” he said.

“Sir, Ambassador, we have a long history of friendship and cooperation. As a matter of fact, Japan is one of the biggest contributors to the assistance of the Filipino people, And in my city alone, JICA projects are abundant and it has redound to the benefit of my countrymen over in Mindanao,” he said.

“And now I’m the President and we continue to pour the aid that you feel you want to extend to us and again, we’d like to thank the Japanese people, your Emperor and your government,” the Commander in Chief noted.

Duterte said despite additional ships from Japan government the Philippine do not still has enough number of vessels to patrol the country’s coastline.

“We need the ships. If you count the number of islands of about 7,000 plus that would count to so many great mile of coastlines. It is not enough but at least we have the ships to begin with. The old ones plus the new one that has been delivered to us would greatly help us in this endeavor,” he said.

The second named BRP Malabrigo is expected to be delivered by December.

The loan facility for the project covers P 7,373,700,000.00 out of the total project of P 8,807,700,000.00 while the balance of P 1,434,000,000.00 will be sourced from the Philippine counterpart.

Delivery of the vessels have a standard cruising speed of 25 knots and a range of 1,500 nautical miles, will be completed by 2018. Robina Asido/DMS