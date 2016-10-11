The Inter-Agency Council on Traffic will implement a “no window hours” policy starting next week to decongest traffic in Metro Manila, with a dry run set on October 12 to 14.

The council will remove window hours" for private vehicles traversing EDSA, C5, Roxas Blvd., cities of Makati, Las Pi?as, Mandaluyong, and Alabang Zapote road under the Number Coding Scheme starting October 17 to January 31, 2017.

Window hours refer to a five-hour period, from 10am-3pm, when motorists covered by the scheme on a specific day can pass EDSA without being arrested.

After January 31, the council shall find out if the "no window hours" has eased traffic.

The assessment shall be submitted to the Metro Manila Council, through Metro Manila mayors, who will decide if it will be permanent.

Anticipating heavy traffic during the Christmas holidays, the council also told operators of utility companies to set a moratorium on road repairs and diggings starting November 1 to January 9.

The moratorium shall cover all road works by utility companies and government, excluding Skyway 3.

The council also required mall operators not to schedule sales during weekdays, but on weekends. The agreement starts October 21, 2016.

The inter-agency committee also urged mall owners to begin mall hours from 11 am to 11 pm starting November 1, 2016. DMS