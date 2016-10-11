President Rodrigo Duterte slammed on Monday prelates who have been critical of his campaign against illegal drugs.

In an speech in Basilan province, Duterte even questioned the morality of bishops and priests, whom according to him have paramours just like him.

"I'm really appalled by so many groups and individuals, including priests and bishops complaining about the number of persons killed here in the operations against the drug problem," he said.

Davao Archbishop Emeritus Fernando Capalla told MindaNews that was worried about Duterte “as a friend.” “I think he has a problem and we need to help him. He is the course of self-destruction, without even knowing he is ruining himself.”

Duterte said these bishops were only good in talking about morality. "We both have paramours," he said referring to the bishops and priests. He mentioned Capalla in his speech but he trailed off.

Duterte said an average of two policemen have been killed a day due to the war on illegal drugs.

He said people have expectations to his government that "we can stop this problem on time."

He warned the drug problem is "ongoing and a recurring problem," which could never be stopped. “We can only slow it down," he said, noting if he was not elected as president, people would not know the "magnitude of the contamination."

Duterte said he is ready to go to jail because of his war against illegal drugs.

Police have reported more than 1,500 drug suspects have been killed in their operations. Duterte has estimated that the number of drug addicts in the country could reach to four million. Celerina Monte/DMS