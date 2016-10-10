Two people died, including the suspect, and three others were injured after a "jealous" 32-year old husband took hostage mall-goers inside a comfort room in Dasmarinas, Cavite Sunday afternoon, police said.

The suspect, armed with a 12-inch knife, managed to enter SM Mall and looked for his wife, who was working as a janitress in the mall.

Twelve people were inside the comfort room at the lower ground floor of the establishment when the suspect blocked the entrance and threatened to kill them if they would go out. Eight hostages, however, managed to escape, leaving four others.

In a radio interview, Dasmari?as Police chief Rodolfo Hernandez said the suspect, who was staying in Leyte, went back to Cavite after learning that his wife allegedly had an affair with another man, who was also working in the mall.

The hostage-taking incident, which lasted for almost two hours, resulted to the death of a mall goer who was stabbed dead by the suspect.

Hernandez said the suspect was shot before he could stab other hostages.

SM Group Head of Investor Relations Cora Guidote said the incident started as a domestic problem that was brought to the mall.

“The local PNP (Philippine National Police) and our security are working together to manage the situation,” she said in a statement. Ella Dionisio/DMS