Two suspected Abu Sayyaf militants wanted for kidnapping tourists from Sipadan, Malaysia in 2000 were arrested in Zamboanga City Friday night.

The alleged rebels, namely Abdul-latip Talanghati, 64 and Albashrie Talanghati, legal age, were captured by policemen at 9:30 pm in their hideout in Barangay Santa Barbara.

Chief Superintendent Billy Beltran, Zamboanga Peninsula regional police director, said the duo was among those responsible for kidnapping of tourists at a resort in Sipadan.

"Abdul-latip is among those responsible in the Sipadan kidnapping with P5.3 million reward for his arrest," Beltran said in his report.

They have pending arrest warrants for kidnapping and serious illegal detention with ransom.

Before their arrest, authorities received reports Abu Sayyaf were out to conduct terror attacks in Zamboanga City.

Confiscated from them are one pound of trinitrotoluene, a detonating cord and time fuse.

The suspects are detained at the city police station before they are transferred to Metro Manila to face trial at the Pasig City Regional Trial Court. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS