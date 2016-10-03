Some 3,000 people joined in the funeral of late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago who was laid to rest on Sunday in a memorial park in Marikina City.

Prior to her interment, President Rodrigo Duterte visited Santiago's wake in Cubao, Quezon City early Sunday.

It could be recalled that during the campaign for the May 2016 presidential elections, the public witnessed the mutual admiration between Duterte and the former senator, especially during a presidential debate.

Bishop Teodoro Bacani, who led the mass before Santiago's remains were buried, said the late senator fought the good fight.

“While Miriam would prosecute people sometimes very fiercely, she always wanted that the process should be fair,” he said.

Santiago's family thanked those who had helped them when the former senator was ill.

The 71-year old public servant succumbed to stage 4 lung cancer, which was diagnosed in 2014.

Despite her condition, Santiago, for the third time, ran for president in the last polls. Ella Dionisio-DMS