President Rodrigo Duterte said he will seek collaboration with Vietnam in the campaign against illegal drug trade as he left on Wednesday for Hanoi for a two-day official visit.

Duterte's introductory visit to Vietnam is upon the invitation of President Tran Dai Quang. He arrived late Wednesday afternoon.

Duterte said he looks forward to renewing the ties of friendship between the Philippines and Vietnam and affirm the commitment to work closer to achieve shared goals for the countries and peoples.

"We shall also seek the ways to advance collaboration in the campaign against illegal drugs trade, consistent with the global of realizing an ASEAN Drug-Free Community," he said in his departure speech at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

"We will work with Vietnam and the rest of the ASEAN in suppressing the proliferation of illegal drugs for us to secure a better future for our generation and the generations to come."

The Philippines will host ASEAN Summit next year, coinciding the 50th anniversary of the regional bloc.

He said he will have exchange of views on "maritime cooperation."

The Philippines and Vietman are both embroiled in territorial disputes with China.

"We will seek to identify emerging areas of partnership particularly in the fields of maritime security and law enforcement," Duterte said. Celerina Monte