Convicted Chinese drug trafficker Tony Co was killed while high-profile drug lord Jaybee Sebastian and two other inmates were wounded in a riot at the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in Muntinlupa City Wednesday morning.

The fight took place at 7:30 pm inside Building 14 of the maximum security compound where high-profile prisoners are held, according to a police report.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Co and other Chinese convicts were having a pot session when another inmate, Clarence Dongaen, a former police major, reprimanded them, fearing police Special Action Force commandos in the building might find out..

"Tony Co stabbed Major Dongaen and a riot ensued," Aguirre said in an interview over dzBB radio.

Co was later pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital.

The other inmates are Peter Co, who is in critical condition, Vicente Sy and Sebastian. Co and Sebastian were brought to the Muntinlupa Medical Center while Sy was rushed to the NBP Hospital. Sy recovered while Co and Sebastian are stable after an operation, doctors told TV.

Sebastian, who gained notoriety after his illegal activities inside the national penitentiary were made public in a TV documentary several years ago, is set to testify next week in a congressional inquiry.

Sebastian was initially being considered as a resource person in a congressional inquiry as he is among those who can prove Senator Leila De Lima benefited from drug money.

Aguirre admitted they are no longer interested in Sebastian as he refused to tell everything. "He wanted his testimony to be selective. I told him that's not possible. If wants to testify, he should tell everything," Aguirre said of Sebastian.

An investigation is going on to find out how prisoners, despite strict security and the presence of the police Special Action Force, was able to smuggle shabu and weapons inside the jail.

"We will definitely impose stricter measures after this," said Aguirre.

Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rolando Asuncion said seven to eight prisoners are involved in the riot. At least five bladed weapons, including an ice-pick was recovered at the scene.

Asked for the possibility the incident was intended to silence Sebastian, Asuncion denied there is a plot to kill the convict.

"It's just a plain riot," he said in an interview over dZBB radio

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said he will ask for an explanation from the SAF on what happened.

"I hope they will come up with a very good investigation," Dela Rosa in an ambush interview.

Dela Rosa believes prisoners at the NBP will now be wary of each other he incident will create distrust among the prisoners.

"That will create distrust," said Dela Rosa. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS