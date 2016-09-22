Philippine soldiers pursuing Abu Sayyaf bandits have rescued a businesswoman they seized two days ago in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte, officials said Wednesday.

Martina Lim Yee, 69 was recovered early Wednesday by soldiers from the Army’s 35th Infantry Battalion at the coast of Indanan, Sulu after the Abu Sayyaf were forced to abandon her as she became weak.

Ayub Pia, acting Sirawai municipal administrator, said they were informed Abu Sayyaf bandits left Yee since their motorized banca was damaged when it hit a rock while cruising in shallow water trying to evade government troops.

“The son-in- law was able to talk to her (Martina) through phone,” Pia said.

“The troops from the 35th Infantry Battalion, Joint Task Force Sulu, rescued kidnap victim Martina Yee in Sulu this morning,” Major Filemon Tan, Jr., Western

Mindanao Command spokesman, said in a text message.

The Abu Sayyaf seized Yee, who runs a hardware store, around 3:40 p.m. Monday in the coastal village of Poblacion, Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte. They dragged Yee to a double-engine motorized banca and sped towards the village of Pugus. DMS