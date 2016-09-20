Criminal charges will be filed this week against Senator Leila de Lima over her alleged involvement in illegal drugs trade at the New Bilibid Prison, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Monday.

Aguirre said the criminal complaint against De Lima is based on testimonies of witnesses . “I assure you that we will file the case. Based on my assessment of the affidavits, there is strong case. We will file the case against public officials responsible for the proliferation of drugs at NBP. We will file it as soon as possible,” Aguirre vowed.

The probe is taking place as Aguirre is set to appear before the House of Representatives Tuesday over a hearing over the alleged illegal drug trade at the national penitentiary.

Aguirre said the cases that will be filed against De Lima are based on affidavits by some members of “Bilibid 19,” high-profile inmates found to have been enjoying lavish treatment inside the national penitentiary.

“A complaint may now be filed and this will undergo preliminary investigation. The nature of the charges is on violation of anti-drugs law and possibly of anti-graft law also," he explained.

Even if the witnesses are convicted felons, their testimonies can be relied upon, Aguirre assured.

“Well, I am a litigator for 44 years. I have not worked with the government before. Just give me 10 minutes and I can tell you if a person is telling the truth or not,” he said.

Aguirre said two more high-profile inmates volunteered to testify on De Lima’s alleged role in the spread of illegal drugs trade at the national penitentiary when she was justice secretary.

Former NBI Deputy Director Rafael Ragos, former officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Corrections, will shed light on the P5 million he allegedly gave de Lima. The money allegedly came from the inmates. DMS