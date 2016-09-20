Senator Leila de Lima, who presented a former hitman last week claiming he is part of the so-called Davao Death Squad killing drug suspects when President Rodrigo Duterte was city mayor, was ousted as chairman of the justice committee Monday.

Voting 16-4 with two abstentions, de Lima lost her committee chairmanship, even as a second hearing showing the self-confessed triggerman has been postponed.

Senator Manny Pacquiao, following a privilege speech by Senator Alan Cayetano defending the government’s tough policy against illegal drugs, moved to declare the justice committee membership vacant.

While Cayetano spoke, de Lima walked out of the session hall.

“I anticipated that I would be ousted,” said de Lima in a TV interview after the Senate named Senator Richard Gordon as her replacement. “This all part of a demolition job against me.”

This development came on the eve of a House hearing where Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II is to reveal alleged links of de Lima with the illegal drug trade in the National Penitentiary.

Voting took place after a caucus where discussions took place in a sober atmosphere, said Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III.

“If the senators feel there is a need to organize, who can stop it,” said Pimentel.

Pimentel said it is up to the new justice committee chairman and the members whether to continue with the hearings and present de Lima’s witness, Edgar Matobato. Ella Dionisio/DMS