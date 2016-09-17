MORONG - Senators checked on Friday the 620-megawatt nuclear power plant in Bataan as part of their assessment if it could still be used despite being mothballed since 1986.

Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the committee on energy, JV Ejercito, and Nancy Binay, along with members of the press and employees of the Department of Energy and its attached agencies, toured the four-decade old plant, which was not commercially operated since it was developed in 1976.

Mauro Marcelo Jr., department manager of the National Power Corp., said since he was assigned to manage the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in 2003, this was the first visit of the members of Senate committee on energy

In 2007, the House committee on energy, headed by then Pangasinan Representative Mark Cojuangco, made a similar tour of the plant, which is 52 kilometers west of Manila.

Cojuangco, who became an advocate of nuclear energy, joined Friday's visit to the nuclear power plant.

Gatchialian said while he favors using a nuclear power plant, he expressed opposition in reviving the Bataan plant, citing alleged corruption when it was still being built, and concern if an accident happens. He wondered if there is an evacuation plan for residents.

The Bataan nuclear plant cost $2.3 billion when it was finished and the Philippines completed paying the debt in 2007

Ejercito, who toured the place three years ago due to curiosity, said he was surprised to find out the Bataan nuclear plant was well maintained.

"When I saw this, the more that I felt sorry for the 2 billion dollar asset that we paid until 2007," Ejercito said.

Ejercito hoped the Bataan nuclear plant could still be operational. "It's like hitting two birds in one stone, we can use our asset and the cost of power will also go down," Ejercito said.

Marcelo said the cost of generation from the plant could go down to P1.50 per kilowatt hour from current P3-5 pkh.

Ejercito stressed the need for a massive information campaign, noting that since it was a project of late President Ferdinand Marcos, it was "demonized."

Binay said the Bataan plant needs thorough assessment and if it should be found capable, then the government must operate it.

Marcelo said in the early 1980s, the government came out with a radiological emergency plan from "likely usual event to general emergency."

The plan covers a 16-kilometer radius up to 80-km radius, which also includes monitoring of fish catch and meat in the market to determine if they are contaminated, he said.

Based on a feasibility study conducted by the Korea Electric Power Corp. during the Arroyo administration, it would cost about $1 billion to rehabilitate the power plant and it would take four years to recommission it, he said. Celerina Monte/DMS