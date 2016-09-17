Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa on Friday expressed confidence they would reduce the drug problem in the country by 70 to 90 percent in January next year.

In a news briefing at the Bicol Regional Police Office 5 in Legazpi City, Dela Rosa expressed confidence they would be able to account at the most, 90 percent of the 1.8 million suspected drug pushers and users in the country as reported by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

"We will hopefully reach 70 percent to 90 percent. 100 percent is very difficult to achieve," said Dela Rosa.

A total of 712,730 drug suspects have voluntarily surrendered and 16,891 others were arrested since President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on illegal drugs two months ago.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,105 drug personalities were killed in police operations based on latest statistics from the PNP.

It's the reason, Dela Rosa explained, why he has been visiting police regional offices in nationwide.

"I want to encourage and motivate my people to do some more, double their efforts," said Dela Rosa.

He is hoping Duterte, who has declared zero tolerance on prohibited drugs and crimes, would accept a 70 percent passing rate.

"If he will not accept it, I will say sorry and surrender. I have to step down," he said. Emmanuel Tupas