The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday tasked all police commanders to deploy more men in public areas to prevent mass gatherings and make sure that health protocols are always being observed.

General Guillermo Eleazar issued the order after Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said he will require the PNP and other law enforcers to strengthen their visibility in public places to ensure that health protocols are observed, and mass gatherings are prevented.

“I'm directing all police commanders nationwide to intensify their patrol and coordination with barangays to ensure that there will be no super-spreader events in the middle of COVID-19 Delta variant threat," Eleazar said.

He said police heads should determine how many more men are needed to secure public locations and other establishments in their areas of responsibility and deploy them immediately.

He emphasized that this enforcement of protocols should be done jointly by the police and the local officials, especially barangay workers.

Eleazar also warned event organizers that they will be facing charges if found violating the protocols.

Año also warned that local chief executives will also be made answerable for the violations of health and safety protocols in their areas.

Eleazar assured the PNP will closely coordinate with the national government to determine how law enforcers could further strengthen the implementation of quarantine guidelines. Ella Dionisio/DMS

