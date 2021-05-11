President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Thursday, May 13, a regular holiday throughout the country in observance of Eid'l Fitr or Feast of Ramadhan.

Under Proclamation No. 1142 signed on May 10, Duterte said the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has recommended the date for the observance of Eid'l Fitr.

"In order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid'l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness, it is necessary to declare Thursday, 13 May 2021, a regular holiday throughout the country," he said.

Eid'l Fitr is celebrated by the Muslim world for three days after the end of the month of fasting.

With the holiday declaration, Duterte said the entire Filipino nation should have the opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid'l Fitr, but "subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures." Celerina Monte/DMS