wo members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) were wounded in an ambush by alleged Abu Sayyaf members in Patikul, Sulu on Monday.

Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, identified the fatalities as Police Corporal Angelo Canapi and Patrolman Nijar Awwalon both from 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Co., Sulu Police Provincial Office.

According to the initial report, the victims were conducting security for the car-pooled public school teachers assigned in the eastern part of Patikul, when they were fired upon by a lawless group believed to be Abu Sayyaf Group around 7:45 am at Barangay Igasan.

The incident resulted in the wounding of the right forearm of Canapi and a head injury of Awwalon.

The victims were brought to the Integrated Provincial Health Office Sulu for immediate medical attention and transferred to trauma ward of KHTB Station Hospital in Barangay Busbus in Jolo.

“The PNP recognizes the exemplary performance of two cops who performed their task amid heavy volume of fire,” said Banac.

He said the Police Regional Office- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao under Police Brigadier General Marni Marcos was directed to investigate this incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS