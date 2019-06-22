Malacanang on Friday expressed its deep condolences to the family and friends of veteran actor and director Eddie Garcia.

"The Palace extends its deep condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, fans and loved ones of screen icon, as well as showbiz legend Eddie Garcia, who died yesterday afternoon at the age of 90," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

According to their family doctor, Garcia passed away on June 20 around 4:55 pm after being comatose following a fall in a television drama set on June 8.

"Mr. Eddie Garcia, popularly known as “Manoy,” left an indelible mark in the hearts and minds of Filipino moviegoers and audience, with a career that spanned nearly seven decades," said Panelo.

"His immense contributions were nonpareil for he was the only Filipino inducted in three categories in the FAMAS Hall of Fame as Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Director by far," he added.

Panelo said it is a heartbreaking loss for the entertainment industry, which he dearly loved.

"Manoy died with his boots on, in a manner of speaking, doing what he loved most ? acting," he said.

"As we pay tribute - and give honor to - his lifetime works, we pray to the Almighty to grant him eternal repose, and that perpetual light may shine upon him," Panelo added.

The family of Garcia requested for privacy and will follow the actor's final wish to be cremated immediately. Ella Dionisio/DMS