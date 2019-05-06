Seven people, including a soldier and militiaman, were wounded in a 15-minute firefight with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Camarines Sur on Saturday morning.

Capt. Joash Pramis, spokesman of the 9th Infantry Division, said the encounter happened in the vicinity of Sitio Burong-Burong, Barangay Malinao, Libmanan, Camarines Sur at 7:30 am.

He said the troops under the 22nd Infantry Battalion were inspecting and repairing damaged water lines in the area when they encountered around 10 rebels.

Pramis said prior to the incident the Dinumpilan (Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit - CAFGU Active Auxiliary) CAA Detachment received reports about the presence of the armed group within the community.

“Accordingly, the troops received information that the communist terrorist group intentionally destroyed the water system of the barangay,” he said.

“The troops immediately conducted investigation and assisted the civilians in fixing the damaged water pipes,” he added.

He said the rebels fled in different directions dragging their wounded comrades.

Government forces brought injured troops and civilians to the hospital.

Pramis said following the clash more troops were deployed to hunt fleeing terrorists.

He said Joint Task Force Bicolandia (JTFB) under Maj. Gen. Fernando Trinidad, “strongly condemns the indiscriminate attack without regard to innocent civilians and cowardly tactics of destroying civilian properties to exploit government troops vulnerabilities during community service.”

Trinidad said this deed by the NPA violates ''the Rules of Engagement, Human Rights and the provisions of Comprehensive Agreement for the Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHIHL).” Robina Asido/DMS