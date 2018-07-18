A policeman and a suspected drug peddler were killed during an anti-illegal drug operation in Nueva Ecijia on Monday night.

Chief Supt. Amador Corpuz, Central Luzon regional police director, said the slain policeman as PO1 Mariano Emmanuel Caparas of the Gen. Ti?io Municipal Police Station.

Corpuz said Caparas was shot dead by a suspected drug peddler identified as certain Abet during the buy- bust operation in the vicinity of Sitio Saudi, Brgy. Pias, Gen. Tinio, Nueva Ecija around 9:45 pm.

“Abet was subsequently gunned down when other members of the arresting team returned fire,” he said.

Corpuz said Caparas was rushed to Medicare Community Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Abet was also killed, added Caparas.

He said authorities recovered “one Glock 9mm pistol, ten caliber 9mm spent shells, one deformed fired bullet, one black Kawasaki Bajaj motorcycle bearing plate no. 9846-II and one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu" during the operation.

“This is unfortunate news for us as one of our members was killed in line with our diligent efforts to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs and while nothing can make up for his loss, along with our deepest condolences, we assure his bereaved family that they will get the necessary benefits that is due for them,” Corpuz said.

“Still, we are committed in our waging war against illegal drugs and we will continue to be relentless in our campaign at all costs,” he added.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said the death of Caparas inspires the PNP to continue the fight against illegal drugs "with deeper commitment and dedication".

“The death of PO1 Caparas does not diminish our keen resolve to accomplish the mission against illegal drugs and crime, rather, his heroism inspires us continue the fight with deeper commitment and dedication,” he said.

According to the PNP, “as of February 2018, there had been 87 PNP personnel who died while performing anti-illegal drugs operation.” Robina Asido/DMS