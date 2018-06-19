まにら新聞ウェブ

6月19日のまにら新聞から

Palace offers prayers to quake-hit Japan

［ 790字｜2018.6.19｜経済 ］

Malacanang offered prayers for the people of Japan following a deadly earthquake on Monday morning.

"We offer our prayers to the people of Japan who were affected by the magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck their western region this morning," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

At least three people were killed after a strong earthquake jolted Kansai Region.

Roque said the Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka, continues to monitor the situation and remains in touch with the leaders of the Filipino community in the affected area to check the condition of the Filipinos there and "make sure all are safe and accounted for."

According to the DFA, there are over 16,000 Filipinos in Kansai Region. Celerina Monte/DMS

